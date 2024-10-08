B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA KLIP opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.58.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

