B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.89.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

