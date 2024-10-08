B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.
Read Our Latest Report on SNPS
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.