B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.