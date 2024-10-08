B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of DFAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
