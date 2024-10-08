B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

