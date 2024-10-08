B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

