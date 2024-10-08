B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $341.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.38.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
