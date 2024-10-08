B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

