B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.