B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,649 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 477,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

