B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,982 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 997,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 263.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $12,656,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.11. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.40%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon purchased 2,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,887. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $445,887. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,953.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

