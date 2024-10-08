B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 427 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $521.90 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,484 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.