B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 493.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 2.5 %

PRI opened at $267.35 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $274.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

