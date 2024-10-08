B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $358,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

