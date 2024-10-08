Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $116.46 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $116.46 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,295,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,077,874 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

