Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ball by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 836,293 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $50,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after buying an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Ball Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

