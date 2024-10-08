Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $48.18 or 0.00077536 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $165.47 million and approximately $41.07 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00253556 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,457 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,816.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 50.26274725 USD and is up 10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $47,898,263.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

