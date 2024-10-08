Bangor Savings Bank Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

