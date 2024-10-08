Bangor Savings Bank Has $3.73 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $227.09 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $227.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.17.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

