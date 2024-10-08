Bangor Savings Bank Sells 109 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 43.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

