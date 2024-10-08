Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 22,556 Shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.73% of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 5,634.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 498,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 85,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA CCRV opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

About iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

