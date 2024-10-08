Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 41,480 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of McEwen Mining worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of MUX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

