Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 5,570 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

