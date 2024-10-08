Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

