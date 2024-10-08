Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,186 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 274.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,186 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in OPENLANE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,762,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $6,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the second quarter worth $3,243,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,921,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after purchasing an additional 146,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in OPENLANE by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 181,364 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

