Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RLI were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 45.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in RLI by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $160.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

