Bank of Montreal Can Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Matson were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,208.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,208.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock worth $9,175,884 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

