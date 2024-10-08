Bank of Montreal Can Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 886,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 823,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,868,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

