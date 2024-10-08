Bank of Montreal Can Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,271.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

