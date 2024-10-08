Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 244.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

