Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SLM were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SLM by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in SLM by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 149,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 83,952 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in SLM by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

