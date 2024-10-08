Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAON were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $44,934,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 552.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 296,423 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,604.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 305,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 294,253 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $14,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. AAON’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

