Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $580.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.