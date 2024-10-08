Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Community Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $868.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.27 per share, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

