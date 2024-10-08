Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 370.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Medifast by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:MED opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

