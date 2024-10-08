Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 23,512 Shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 4,560,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after acquiring an additional 128,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000.

KCCA opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.23.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

