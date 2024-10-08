Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 365 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,402,000 after purchasing an additional 554,479 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 2.5 %

CHH stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $134.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.