Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 524 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 245.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

