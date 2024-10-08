Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 570 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPD opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.