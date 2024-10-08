Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $189.44. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.14 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

