Bank of Montreal Can Sells 789 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 114.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,040,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total value of $46,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,111.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,040,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,941 shares of company stock worth $8,587,162. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.68.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.