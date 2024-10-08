Bank of New Hampshire Buys 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Tesla were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78. The company has a market capitalization of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.