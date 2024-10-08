Bank of New Hampshire Has $26,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,575 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 202,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,108,000.

BNDX opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

