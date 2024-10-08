Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Sysco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 123.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 23.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 285,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

