Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after buying an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. 1,174,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

