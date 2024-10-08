Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

