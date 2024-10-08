Bank of New Hampshire Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $197.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

