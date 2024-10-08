Bank of New Hampshire Sells 246 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

