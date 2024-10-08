Bank of New Hampshire Sells 3,840 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 819,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after buying an additional 80,760 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 87,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.