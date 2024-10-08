Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.25.

View Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $72.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 692,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.