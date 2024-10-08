Barclays Increases MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $268.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $237.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $273.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.